Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.07.2021 / 14:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dietmar
Last name(s): Siemssen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Gerresheimer AG

b) LEI
5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
90.1500 EUR 8744.55 EUR
90.1500 EUR 16497.45 EUR
90.1500 EUR 24520.80 EUR
90.1500 EUR 21726.15 EUR
90.1500 EUR 13973.25 EUR
90.1500 EUR 2073.45 EUR
90.1500 EUR 1171.95 EUR
90.1500 EUR 9015.00 EUR
90.1500 EUR 9015.00 EUR
90.1500 EUR 6490.80 EUR
90.1500 EUR 15776.25 EUR
90.1500 EUR 2073.45 EUR
90.1500 EUR 4958.25 EUR
90.1500 EUR 3065.10 EUR
90.1500 EUR 631.05 EUR
