Ooma Partners with AppSmart to Offer Business Phone and Unified Communications Services Through AppSmart’s Extensive Technology Advisor Network

Ooma, Inc. , a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced it is partnering with AppSmart, the leading marketplace for businesses and technology advisors to find, buy and manage technology services, to offer Ooma Office and Ooma Enterprise business phone and unified communications services through AppSmart’s nationwide network of more than 5,000 technology advisors.

Ooma is now providing training and support for AppSmart technology advisors so they can offer Ooma’s complete portfolio of services to their clients, including:

Ooma Office (https://www.ooma.com/small-business-phone-systems/) – an award-winning cloud-based business phone service with carefully curated features expressly designed for small and mid-sized businesses. PCMag readers, in an annual survey, have named Ooma the best business VoIP solution for eight years in a row.

Ooma Office Pro (https://www.ooma.com/office/pro/) – builds on Ooma Office with advanced features, including video conferencing, texting, call recording, enhanced robocall blocking, voicemail transcription and a desktop app.

Ooma Enterprise (https://www.ooma.com/enterprise-communications/) is a full unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform with deep API integrations that allow partners and end customers to integrate UCaaS into their mission-critical applications.

Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams (https://www.ooma.com/enterprise-communications/microsoft-teams-direct- ...) – transforms Teams deployments into highly reliable business phone systems by connecting Teams users to external phone lines.

“The breadth of communications solutions that Ooma offers, combined with a shared commitment to flexible pricing and delivery, make Ooma an ideal fit for AppSmart and our Technology Advisors," said Matt Harty, GM of Communication Services at AppSmart. “Whether a business is looking for basic phone service, a full unified communications stack or advanced services such as SIP trunking and managed Wi-Fi, Ooma can deliver, while also providing personalized support for agents and end customers.”

“AppSmart, as the name implies, is one of the smartest ways for businesses to connect to the technology they need to thrive,” said Dave Beagle, senior director of business channel sales at Ooma. “We’re honored that AppSmart has chosen to partner with Ooma, and we look forward to sharing the Ooma story with AppSmart’s many technology advisors.”

