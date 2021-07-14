Bragg Gaming Group Provides Update on Strong Q2 2021 Performance, and Operational and Strategic Development Progress

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company"), a global B2B gaming technology and content provider, today provided an update on several aspects of its business including preliminary revenue estimates for the three month period ended June 30, 2021.

“Our financial growth as well as the operational and strategic development momentum we demonstrated in 2020, and in the first quarter of this year, continued in the second quarter,” said Richard Carter, CEO of Bragg. “We are making consistent progress with our growth initiatives including the introduction of new proprietary online games with better economics while expanding our footprint into new iGaming markets. The integration and performance of Wild Streak Gaming and the anticipated closing of the Spin Games acquisition later this year will position Bragg to leverage our existing technology platform, which includes in-demand player engagement tools, with new proprietary content and customer relationships positioning Bragg to address the large U.S. iGaming market opportunity. Our ongoing progress and success across the business has further established Bragg’s foundation to achieve long-term growth.”