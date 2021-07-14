checkAd

Bragg Gaming Group Provides Update on Strong Q2 2021 Performance, and Operational and Strategic Development Progress

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 14:00  |  38   |   |   

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company"), a global B2B gaming technology and content provider, today provided an update on several aspects of its business including preliminary revenue estimates for the three month period ended June 30, 2021.

“Our financial growth as well as the operational and strategic development momentum we demonstrated in 2020, and in the first quarter of this year, continued in the second quarter,” said Richard Carter, CEO of Bragg. “We are making consistent progress with our growth initiatives including the introduction of new proprietary online games with better economics while expanding our footprint into new iGaming markets. The integration and performance of Wild Streak Gaming and the anticipated closing of the Spin Games acquisition later this year will position Bragg to leverage our existing technology platform, which includes in-demand player engagement tools, with new proprietary content and customer relationships positioning Bragg to address the large U.S. iGaming market opportunity. Our ongoing progress and success across the business has further established Bragg’s foundation to achieve long-term growth.”

Preliminary Q2 2021 Revenue

Bragg expects to report 2021 Q2 total revenues of approximately EUR €15.0 million (USD $17.71 million) pre-acquisition, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.5% compared to the 2020 second quarter period, and a 5.7% quarterly sequential increase. Reflecting this expectation, total revenues for the first half of 2021 are expected to be approximately EUR €29.2 million (USD $34.5 million). The Company’s revenue guidance for 2021 remains unchanged at EUR €47 million (USD $55.5 million) with adjusted EBITDA of EUR €4 million (USD $4.7 million) pre-acquisition.

This updated financial outlook is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and is subject to the completion of quarterly closing procedures.

The Company is pleased with its overall operational progress and performance, and in particular, the performance of two new proprietary games that were launched in Q2 on its Oryx Gaming (“Oryx”) network from its in-house Oryx studio. In addition, the Company successfully launched a series of exclusive licenced casino games from third-party studios supported by the Oryx player engagement and data analytics tools.

Seite 1 von 5
Bragg Gaming Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bragg Gaming Group Provides Update on Strong Q2 2021 Performance, and Operational and Strategic Development Progress Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company"), a global B2B gaming technology and content provider, today provided an update on several aspects of its business including preliminary revenue estimates for the three month period …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources Option Two Properties Lying within the Grey River Gold ...
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Ameriprise Financial Named a “Best Place to Work” on the Disability Equality Index for the ...
Cummins Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
EDF Renewables and Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announce Commercial Operation of Toms River Solar ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Indaba Capital Highlights That Supplemental Proxy Materials Reinforce MDC-Stagwell Combination’s ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21Chris Looney Joins Bragg Gaming as Chief Commercial Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten