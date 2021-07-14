Bragg Gaming Group Provides Update on Strong Q2 2021 Performance, and Operational and Strategic Development Progress
Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company"), a global B2B gaming technology and content provider, today provided an update on several aspects of its business including preliminary revenue estimates for the three month period ended June 30, 2021.
“Our financial growth as well as the operational and strategic development momentum we demonstrated in 2020, and in the first quarter of this year, continued in the second quarter,” said Richard Carter, CEO of Bragg. “We are making consistent progress with our growth initiatives including the introduction of new proprietary online games with better economics while expanding our footprint into new iGaming markets. The integration and performance of Wild Streak Gaming and the anticipated closing of the Spin Games acquisition later this year will position Bragg to leverage our existing technology platform, which includes in-demand player engagement tools, with new proprietary content and customer relationships positioning Bragg to address the large U.S. iGaming market opportunity. Our ongoing progress and success across the business has further established Bragg’s foundation to achieve long-term growth.”
Preliminary Q2 2021 Revenue
Bragg expects to report 2021 Q2 total revenues of approximately EUR €15.0 million (USD $17.71 million) pre-acquisition, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.5% compared to the 2020 second quarter period, and a 5.7% quarterly sequential increase. Reflecting this expectation, total revenues for the first half of 2021 are expected to be approximately EUR €29.2 million (USD $34.5 million). The Company’s revenue guidance for 2021 remains unchanged at EUR €47 million (USD $55.5 million) with adjusted EBITDA of EUR €4 million (USD $4.7 million) pre-acquisition.
This updated financial outlook is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and is subject to the completion of quarterly closing procedures.
The Company is pleased with its overall operational progress and performance, and in particular, the performance of two new proprietary games that were launched in Q2 on its Oryx Gaming (“Oryx”) network from its in-house Oryx studio. In addition, the Company successfully launched a series of exclusive licenced casino games from third-party studios supported by the Oryx player engagement and data analytics tools.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare