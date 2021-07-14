Howmet Aerospace to Host Webcast and Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 7:00 AM ET on August 4, 2021, via the “Investors” section of the Howmet Aerospace website. A link to the press release will also be available via the Howmet Aerospace Twitter handle @HowmetAerospace at https://twitter.com/HowmetAerospace.
The conference call and webcast will begin at 10:00 AM ET. Details of both follow.
Conference Call Information:
Day:
August 4, 2021
Time:
10:00 AM ET
Hosts:
John Plant, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer
Tolga Oal, Co-Chief Executive Officer
Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Call:
+1 (833) 519-1352
(918) 922-6504 (International)
Conference ID: 1864515
To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 9:45 AM ET
