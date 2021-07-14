checkAd

PulteGroup Names Tony Nason President of New Northeast Florida Division

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), the nation’s third largest homebuilder, announced today that Tony Nason has been promoted to president of its newly established Northeast Florida division, effective July 1, 2021. Nason will have full operational and financial responsibility for PulteGroup’s homebuilding activities in the Jacksonville market.

Prior to being named division president, Nason served as vice president of operations overseeing Jacksonville and as vice president of finance for the company’s North Florida Division, which previously managed the market. Nason’s promotion is in conjunction with the Company’s strategic decision to separate Jacksonville into its own division. Having already grown to delivering more than 500 homes annually, the new structure will allow the operations team to further expand its business and focus on opportunities to serve new homebuyers in the market.

“Thanks to Tony’s leadership, our Jacksonville team has achieved tremendous growth and customer satisfaction, and controls a land pipeline exceeding 4,000 lots,” said Richard McCormick, PulteGroup Florida area president. “His operational experience, financial background and team-forward approach makes him the ideal leader to further our success in this thriving market.”

Prior to joining PulteGroup in 2018, Nason worked at Beazer Homes and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He earned both a B.S. in Management and a Master of Accounting from Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

