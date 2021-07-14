checkAd

Anaplan Continues to Explore Different Ways to Put the Customer First

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, and Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), provider of a leading cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance, shared results from the deployment of the Medallia Experience Cloud to reimagine how Anaplan collects, manages, and actions customer feedback.

Last year, Anaplan replaced a collection of customer feedback mechanisms with the Medallia Experience Cloud. Medallia helped Anaplan add multiple feedback touch points across their customer journey and provided direct access for necessary employees to feedback data.

“Having access to real-time feedback allows us to make faster, more intelligent decisions across Anaplan. These decisions can include everything from how we design our platform to how we deliver everyday support,” said Anaplan Vice President of Customer Care Anne Cooper.

Anaplan Product Support Managers follow-up with customers who need assistance. Support Analysts receive personalized coaching or praise based on customer feedback. Within the first year of the program, 80% of Anaplan Customer Care employees logged into the Medallia platform to view and act on customer data and the results were clear. Anaplan’s Customer Care Net Promoter Score (NPS1) increased to 77 during the first year leveraging Medallia for customer feedback.

“Understanding brand experience is critical to overall success. Medallia captures feedback data at every stage, uses advanced AI and machine learning to surface insights, and delivers those insights in an actionable way across our customers’ organizations,” said Medallia CEO Leslie Stretch “We are thrilled to see Anaplan continue to put their customers first as they lean into our platform to inform everything from customer service to product development.”

To read the full case study, click here. To learn more about Medallia, visit www.medallia.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Anaplan

Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) is a transformative way to see, plan, and run your business. Using our proprietary Hyperblock technology, Anaplan lets you contextualize real-time performance, and forecast future outcomes for faster, confident decisions. Because connecting strategy and plans to collaborative execution across your enterprise is required to move business FORWARD today. Based in San Francisco, we have 20 offices globally, 175 partners and more than 1,700 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit Anaplan.com

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score and NPS are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Fred Reichheld and Satmetrix Systems, Inc.

Medallia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Anaplan Continues to Explore Different Ways to Put the Customer First Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, and Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), provider of a leading cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance, shared results from the deployment of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources Option Two Properties Lying within the Grey River Gold ...
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Ameriprise Financial Named a “Best Place to Work” on the Disability Equality Index for the ...
Cummins Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
EDF Renewables and Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announce Commercial Operation of Toms River Solar ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Indaba Capital Highlights That Supplemental Proxy Materials Reinforce MDC-Stagwell Combination’s ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.07.21Anaplan Appoints Vikas Mehta as Chief Financial Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Medallia Helps Schneider Electric to Delight Customers With Outstanding Digital Experiences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Medallia CEO Named 2021 Service to the Citizen Industry Executive of the Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Medallia Strikedeck Recognized by SIIA as Best Customer Success Management Solution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.06.21Medallia Partners with New Metrics to Expand Operations in the Middle East
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.06.21Franciscan Health Chooses Medallia for a Comprehensive Approach to Improving Care Experiences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten