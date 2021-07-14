checkAd

Indiana and Pennsylvania Service Providers Expand Fiber Footprints Further with ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation multigigabit fiber and fiber extension broadband access solutions, today announced New Lisbon Broadband and Communications (NLBC), a subsidiary of New Lisbon Telephone Company, Inc. (NLTC), and Pennsylvania Telephone Company (PTC) are leveraging ADTRAN’s portfolio of fiber access solutions to bring high-quality broadband services to subscribers. NLBC and PTC are leveraging the ADTRAN Total Access 5000 (TA5000) 10G fiber access platform and ADTRAN’s Combo PON technology to modernize existing brownfield fiber networks to empower residential and business subscribers to fully participate in today’s digital economy.

NLBC is a Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) winner situated in East Central Indiana. NLTC recently acquired PTC, which provides service in central Pennsylvania and still operates under the PTC name. In both Indiana and Pennsylvania, subscribers are located in rural areas and small towns. In Pennsylvania, the network serves Amish communities, farms, orchards and residents along the Nipponese Valley. With gorgeous mountain views and the shift to work-from-anywhere, the region is attracting new residents looking to escape nearby urban environments. In Indiana, the rural growth is fueled predominately by expansion along the I-70 corridor and outflow of residents from nearby cities. This growth is in addition to the increase in smart agriculture equipment to boost productivity on farmland. To expand their network service area and address remote learning, remote work and other bandwidth-hungry services like streaming entertainment, NLBC and PTC needed a cost-friendly option to upgrade network capacity and expand service reach to provide future-proof, reliable broadband services – similar to those available in urban environments.

“Competing against large service providers in both Indiana and Pennsylvania, it is vital that NLBC and PTC are capable of providing best-in-class services to our customer base,” said John Greene, CEO of NLTC. “We’ve been able to stay competitive in our market thus far, and we are confident that as bandwidth demands rise, we will still hold a strong position because of our new Combo PON strategy. The flexibility of ADTRAN’s TA5000 enables us to seamlessly evolve from Point-to-Point Active Ethernet to Gigabit-capable PON and beyond with XGS-PON as bandwidth demand increases. I can replace anything at any time and it will work – that is as close to future proof as you can get.”

