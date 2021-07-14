checkAd

Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Entegris, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENTG), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share to be paid on August 18, 2021 to shareholders of record on the close of business on July 28, 2021.

ABOUT ENTEGRIS

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

