Li-Cycle and Helbiz Partner to Advance Battery Recycling in Micro-Mobility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021   

Li-Cycle Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or “the Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, and Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced a partnership to create a safe and sustainable recycling solution for end-of-life lithium-ion batteries used in e-scooters and e-bikes.

As the global shift toward electrification continues to accelerate, the popularity of micro-mobility is following suit, with the global market expected to grow to $150 billion by 2025, according to Market Research Future. Helbiz, a prominent player in the micro-mobility industry, has set out to develop the infrastructure to create greener cities with less congestion, noise, and pollution while presenting riders with a faster and more affordable way to reach their destinations via its fleets of e-scooters and e-bikes. Li-Cycle intends to utilize its Spoke & Hub Technologies to efficiently, safely, and sustainably recover the end-of-life batteries from Helbiz’s fleets and return the valuable materials contained within back into the supply chain.

“We believe Li-Cycle and Helbiz are ideal partners as we are two innovative companies working toward the same vision for a sustainable electric mobility sector,” said Kunal Phalpher, Chief Commercial Officer of Li-Cycle. “This partnership represents a critical first step for our collaboration as we seek to create a closed lithium-ion battery recycling loop on a global scale. Together, we intend to recover valuable materials from old scooters and e-bikes to be reused in new ones in cities around the world via a truly sustainable, fit-for-purpose pathway.”

Both Li-Cycle and Helbiz have previously announced plans to become publicly traded companies in the United States via business combinations with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and have plans to expand operations in Europe. In the coming months, Li-Cycle expects to recycle 500 lithium-ion batteries from Helbiz e-bikes and e-scooters, with volume set to increase heading into 2022 as Li-Cycle supports Helbiz’s operations in the United States and abroad.

“We are proud to partner with Li-Cycle and look forward to working closely with their team to develop and implement a safe and sustainable recycling solution for the batteries used in our e-scooters and e-bikes,” said Ruggero Cipriani Foresio, Chief Marketing Officer of Helbiz. “This collaboration further supports our commitment to worldwide sustainability and our dedication to lead each city we operate in towards a greener future.”

