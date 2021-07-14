checkAd

Hostess Brands, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK, TWNKW) (the “Company”), a leading manufacturer and marketer of snacks including Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Donettes, Voortman wafers and cookies and a variety of other new and classic treats, announced today it will report results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 after market close. The earnings release will be issued at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Central Time) accompanied by a presentation.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Central Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-413-2411 from the U.S. and 201-389-0882 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Wednesday, August 18, 2021, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13720634.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.hostessbrands.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing snack products in North America. The Hostess brand's history dates back to 1919, when the Hostess CupCake was introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies in 1930. Today, the Company produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies and CupCakes, including Donettes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes. In January 2020, the Company acquired Voortman Cookies Limited, which produces a variety of cookies and wafers products, including sugar-free products under the Voortman brand. For more information about Hostess products and Hostess Brands, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.

