Allegion Appoints Lauren Peters to Board of Directors

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, has appointed Lauren Peters, former executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) of Foot Locker, Inc., to the company's board of directors.

Lauren Peters (Photo: Business Wire)

Through April 2021, Peters held a nearly 25-year career with Foot Locker, which included building a world-class finance organization and serving as an integral part of the executive leadership team with responsibility for financial planning and analysis, risk management and investor relations. Peters is a current board member of La-Z-Boy and will be joining the board of Victoria’s Secret once it becomes a standalone, publicly traded company – both highly recognized consumer brands in their respective industries. Previously, Peters also served as a director of Carbon38, the digitally led premier destination for active fashion.

“Lauren brings a unique and valued set of both personal and professional experiences to Allegion,” said David D. Petratis, chairman, president and CEO of Allegion. “During her time at Foot Locker, Lauren served as one of only 64 women CFOs at Fortune 500 companies. She built a track record of expanding profits and implementing innovative solutions and technologies to enhance and streamline processes. She’s led major acquisitions and integrations during her career as well as a number of strategic investments. Overall, her work at global, publicly held companies aligns to Allegion’s strategic pillars for growth, and we look forward to the insights we’ll gain through her leadership on our board of directors.”

With this addition, Allegion now has a nine-member board of directors, and eight of those members are independent. Peters will be a member of Allegion’s Audit and Finance Committee, Compensation Committee and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

Peters began her career in 1985 with Arthur Andersen, rising to the position of audit manager, and then spent eight years at May Department Stores. She is a certified public accountant and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from California State University, Fullerton.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

