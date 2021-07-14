Horace Mann to Acquire Madison National Life from IHC in $172.5 Million Transaction

Headquartered in Madison, Wis., Madison National offers short- and long-term group disability, group life and other products, with K-12 school districts representing 80% of 2020 premiums. Horace Mann has also entered into a long-term distribution agreement with National Insurance Services (NIS), a key distribution partner for Madison National for almost 40 years. NIS is an AssuredPartners company that provides employee benefit solutions exclusively for K-12 schools and other public sector organizations. In 2020, Madison National’s net premiums were approximately $108 million and statutory earnings were approximately $14 million. Madison National is rated A- u (Excellent) by A.M. Best & Co.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Madison National Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC). Madison National is a leading writer of employer-paid and sponsored benefits provided to educators by K-12 school districts. The transaction is expected to close early in the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

“The acquisition of Madison National is immediately accretive to EPS and ROE. The transaction accelerates our progress on all fronts of our multi-year strategic plan: strengthening our product offerings, enhancing our distribution, and adding capabilities to our infrastructure. This ultimately will help us achieve our long-term objectives of a sustainable double-digit ROE and significant education market share growth,” said President and CEO of Horace Mann Marita Zuraitis. “We are excited to be adding the distribution that enables us to serve every employee in a district with employer-sponsored solutions designed to help districts attract and retain good educators. This comes at a time when districts are increasingly looking to provide more comprehensive benefits to educators.

“We continue to build a track record of using capital to create value for our shareholders. This transaction, coupled with our 2019 acquisition of NTA, strengthens our position in the education market,” Zuraitis said. “With Madison National, Horace Mann will be able to serve K-12 educators through a new distribution channel that is entirely complementary to Horace Mann’s strengths in individual products sold through local, trusted advisors. Whether educators work with Horace Mann through our existing channels, or benefit from employer-sponsored coverage from their district employers, we will be providing the solutions to protect what educators have today and help them prepare for a successful tomorrow.”