10x Genomics Introduces New Chromium X Series for Single Cell Analysis

Million-Cell Experiments Routinely Accessible for the First Time

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its industry leading position in single cell analysis, 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) today announced commercial availability of its new Chromium X Series, a next-generation platform for single cell analysis. The new Series comprises the Chromium X, the company’s most powerful instrument yet that delivers routine million cell experiments down to two cents per cell, an industry first. It also includes the Chromium iX, an instrument capable of running experiments for tens of thousands of cells seamlessly upgradable to the X as scientists expand their research projects.



10x Genomics now offers a vast range of single cell analysis technologies from entry level with its existing Chromium Controller to massively large-scale experiments, giving scientists a path to cost effectively expand from standard experiments to higher throughput projects, all available in one place. The Chromium X, which has been in development for more than two years, delivers extensive scale and operational simplicity for single cell analysis. The product accelerates discoveries in areas including drug and CRISPR screens, large-scale translational studies, cell mapping, antibody discovery and biomarker identification.