Hexatronic acquires leading microduct business in the fast-growing German market

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) (“Hexatronic”) has signed a binding asset purchase agreement to acquire all the telecom activities of REHAU Group (“REHAU Telecom”) - one of the main players in the German microduct market - for an enterprise value of €40.5 million, with an additional purchase consideration of up to €6.0 million based on performance. The acquired business is expected to have sales of €35 million in 2021.

REHAU Telecom

REHAU Telecom have been active in the German microduct market for many years and is a quality producer of telecom microducts and accessories to mainly the German telecommunication market. The REHAU Telecom team is very experienced and highly skilled in the microduct business. Significant investments in new production equipment at the microduct plant in Neulengbach, Austria, have been made over the last five years. The plant provides considerable possibilities for further expansion of the production capacity.

The acquisition, a carve-out from REHAU Group, is highly strategic for Hexatronic Group. The German FTTH (Fibre to the Home) market is in an early phase of a large expansion. By combining the capabilities of REHAU Telecom’s microduct business with Hexatronic’s complete passive FTTH solution Hexatronic will become a major player in the growing FTTH market in Germany.

The acquired business includes the sales & marketing and product management activities based in Germany, Italy and UK, as well as the microduct plant in Neulengbach, Austria, including the land and buildings of the production site. Product sales is mainly in Germany but also in Switzerland, Austria, Italy, UK and a limited number of other countries.

Purchase price and financing

In the last twelve months REHAU Telecom’s business has generated sales of approximately €30 million. For 2021 it is expected to grow to €35 million with an EBITDA-margin of approximately 20%, representing a transaction multiple of 5.8x to 6.7x forecasted 2021 EBITDA. The acquisition is immediately accretive to earnings.

The fixed purchase price of €40.5 million is to be paid in cash at closing and will be financed through a committed senior debt from Danske Bank of approximately €40 million. Net debt/EBITDA for the Hexatronic Group following the transaction is expected to be approximately 2.0. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.