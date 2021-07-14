HBT Financial, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 26, 2021

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Monday, July 26, 2021. A copy of the press release announcing the second quarter 2021 financial results and an investor presentation will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.hbtfinancial.com.



