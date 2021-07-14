checkAd

Aemetis Hires Former Chevron Environmental Technical Expert for Carbon Capture and Renewable Jet/Diesel Projects

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 14:00   

Mehagan Hopkins Joins the Aemetis Team with More than a Decade of Large Scale Environmental Regulatory Experience Related to Emissions and Climate Change

CUPERTINO, CA, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on below-zero carbon intensity products, announced that regulatory expert Mehagan Hopkins has joined the company as Manager of Carbon Capture and Sequestration Regulatory and Compliance.

"My worldwide responsibilities at Chevron’s facilities, including working for two years in Indonesia, were good preparation for the regulatory work related to the Aemetis projects in biofuels and carbon capture," said Hopkins.  "The Aemetis projects are in subject areas that are directly relevant to my expertise in addressing climate change and environmental liabilities in a way that creates a more sustainable future."

Hopkins has extensive experience in environmental remediation, site redevelopment, and sustainability.  During nearly a decade at Chevron, she built teams to manage sustainability and environmental stewardship programs. She developed sustainability strategies, ensured compliance, and provided subject matter expert support for all domestic and international divisions at Chevron.  Hopkins holds a master's degree in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Southern California. 

"Mehagan joins the expanding Aemetis team of experienced professionals as we execute our Five Year Plan announced earlier this year," said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis.  "In addition to her previous environmental and permitting work in the California Central Valley, her time at Chevron focused on regulatory and compliance issues related to waste remediation. This background will help Mehagan provide permitting and environmental compliance expertise for the Aemetis Carbon Capture and renewable jet/diesel projects."

At Aemetis, Hopkins will lead EPA and other regulatory approvals for the carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects, as well as the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel biorefineries.  The Aemetis Carbon Capture Inc. subsidiary of the company is currently engineering and permitting two CCS injection well projects to capture, dehydrate, compress, and sequester CO2 from the Aemetis Biogas anaerobic dairy digester projects, the Aemetis biofuel plants, and CO2 from oil refineries in California.

