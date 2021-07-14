checkAd

Whitestone REIT Celebrates 100% Occupancy of its Parkside Village South Property with the Grand Opening of Keepers Coastal Kitchen

Whitestone’s Austin/San Antonio division’s occupancy now at 97.3%

HOUSTON, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (or “Whitestone” or “the Company") (NYSE:WSR) today announced that its Parkside Village South property is 100% occupied as it joins the South Austin community in celebrating the grand opening of Keepers Coastal Kitchen. This property milestone increases Whitestone’s Austin/San Antonio division’s occupancy to 97.3%.

Keepers Coastal Kitchen, a casual, family-friendly seafood concept — is one of two restaurants being introduced by restauranteurs, chef Amir Hajimaleki and his brother, Ali Hajimaleki. It shares 8,043 square feet in Whitestone’s 90,101-square-foot Parkside Village South with the Hajimaleki brothers’ other on-site restaurant, Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar, which is under construction and scheduled to open in Fall 2021.

Keepers Coastal Kitchen is joined by Parkside Village South’s curated mix of other tenants, including Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Austin Diagnostic Center, SignatureCare Emergency Center, Austin Mail Express, Reid’s Cleaners and Laundry, Face to Face Spa, Summer Moon Coffee, tcby, and ATX Bikes.

“With a traffic count of 59,794 vehicles per day and an average household income of just under $100,000 within a 3-mile radius, Parkside Village South continues to be a dynamic 18-hour/day community hub, providing surrounding neighborhoods with a diverse range of essential goods and services by the tailored mix of eCommerce-resistant entrepreneurial tenants featured in this property,” said Chairman and CEO Jim Mastandrea.

“The quality of our properties managed by our skilled team, who also are shareholders, create a vibrant atmosphere for customers who visit our properties. This showcases our properties as highly desirable locations for growing businesses and consistent contributors of institutional value for our shareholders,” Mastandrea explained. “It is an excellent example of the strength of Whitestone’s business model and our 5.1 million-square-foot portfolio of 59 high-quality, open-air, lifestyle-focused properties that attract customers throughout the day and evening.”

About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt.

Whitestone seeks to create Communities That Thrive through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of local, regional and national tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment, and experiences.

