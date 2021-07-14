Macarthur Signs Term Sheet With Iron Ore Producer GWR for Mine-Gate Purchase of DSO

Highlights

Macarthur enters into binding but conditional Term Sheet with existing iron ore producer GWR.





Mine-gate sale to Macarthur of up to 400,000 tonnes per annum of DSO lump and fines products (for an initial 2 year period) from GWR’s Wiluna West Iron Project in the Yilgarn region, Western Australia.





Arrangement has the potential to facilitate early revenue flows for Macarthur between now and commencement of commercial mining operations for DSO at Ularring in the Yilgarn region, Western Australia.





Recent announcement by Macarthur that it has secured up to 400,000 tonnes per annum of rail capacity on the Kalgoorlie to Esperance rail line under a term sheet with Pacific National aligns perfectly with the GWR deal and could see DSO being purchased and shipped by Macarthur as early as Q1 2022 (and possibly sooner), subject to Macarthur completing the balance of the route to market arrangements.





The characteristics of the GWR product may also enable Macarthur to create a physical or virtual DSO blend product that achieves improved pricing for its Ularring DSO, which is contracted for sale to Glencore under an existing Offtake agreement entered into in 2019.





The deal does not alter the Company’s current plans to target early mining of its own DSO product at Ularring at the earliest available opportunity. The Company is continuing to advance mine planning at Ularring as it continues to progress options for additional DSO export capacity to take advantage of current strong iron ore prices and maximise value for shareholders.