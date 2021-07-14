Macarthur Signs Term Sheet With Iron Ore Producer GWR for Mine-Gate Purchase of DSO
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to advise that it has partnered with an Australian iron ore producer GWR Group Limited (ASX: GWR) (GWR) under a deal which will enable Macarthur to complete a mine-gate purchase from GWR of up to 400,000 tonnes per annum of Direct Shipment Ore (DSO) product from GWR’s Wiluna West Iron Ore Project, located in Western Australia.
Highlights
Term Sheet for Mine-Gate DSO Purchase from GWR
