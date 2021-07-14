checkAd

DZS FiberLAN Infrastructure Selected for Asia’s First “Luxury Tech Hub Hotel” Delivering a World-Class Hyper-Connected Experience

Vietnam’s 6-star Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel picks DZS to transform guest experience, unlock cost savings, and deliver world-class multi-service performance, quality and security

PLANO, Texas, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband access, and software defined networking solutions, today announced that the new 6-star Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, has selected the DZS FiberLAN solution to deliver a world-class hyper-connected experience to its guests. Acclaimed as the first “luxury tech hub hotel” in Asia, this leading-edge hospitality property will feature lightning-fast broadband, extensive Wi-Fi coverage and top-notch video and voices services throughout its facility. By leveraging the robust yet compact fiber-based DZS FiberLAN solution, the Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake is unlocking long-term value and enjoying significant cost, performance, security and customer experience benefits.

“Wyndham set out to be more than a hotel—we wanted to create a destination that offers a true ‘home away from home’ experience, including fully equipped business facilities that eliminate all the headaches associated with accessing typical hotel internet services,” said Nguyen Huu Duong, Chairman at Hoa Binh Investment Group, owner of the Hanoi Golden Lake hotel. “With lightning-fast broadband, extensive Wi-Fi coverage, and superb video and voice services delivered by DZS FiberLAN, we begin pleasing our guests from the moment they walk in the door. This highest service level fills a key gap in the fiber revolution in Vietnam and in the communications needs of global travelers.”

Since the 420-room property opened in 2020, 100% of surveyed guests reported their satisfaction with internet service performance, helping to build loyalty among target customer groups. The hotel also reports 38% operational cost savings versus a copper-based network. All hotel video, voice and data services are cloud-based and run over the DZS FiberLAN, minimizing complexity and downtime.

“We were impressed that DZS FiberLAN, with just a single fiber optic cable to every hotel room, can provide high-speed, stable network services with a smaller space and energy footprint and at a lower cost, making it an ideal solution for a large hotel campus or other enterprise network,” said Mr. Dang Quoc Hao, Information Technology Manager, Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake. “FiberLAN offers significant equipment cost and space savings upfront, plus improved security and world-class network performance, which enhances our customer experience from all sides. Also, the future-forward DZS GPON infrastructure requires much less maintenance and deploys much faster than copper. We plan to continue using DZS FiberLAN for future projects.”

