OverActive Media Begins Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under Ticker Symbol 'OAM'

On July 9, 2021, the Company completed its Qualifying Transaction (as defined in TSXV Policy 2.4) with OverActive Media Corp., which is now called OverActive Media Holdings Corp. and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company has received final TSXV approval for the transaction. For more information regarding the transaction, please refer to OverActive's filing statement available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media Corp., formerly Abigail Capital Corporation, (“OverActive” or the “Company”) (TSXV:OAM), a global esports and entertainment company, is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) under the ticker symbol “OAM.”

Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Madrid and Berlin, OverActive has five esports teams in four of the top global leagues. In under three years, the Company has raised over C$100M from a cross section of investors and established brands, professional athletes and entertainers, including early investors Bell, Westdale Properties, Ov2 Capital, The Weeknd, Mitch Marner (NHL), Phil Kessel (NHL), Carl Hagelin (NHL) and The Montreal Canadiens.

“We are building a leading 21st century sports, media and entertainment company with esports at its core,” said Chris Overholt, OverActive's President and CEO. “Today marks an exciting and important milestone, as investors can now easily own a part of OverActive, a leader in the rapidly growing global esports and entertainment industry. I’m proud to be a part of a board and management group with a shared commitment to driving sustainable value creation for our shareholders and excitement to our fans.”

OverActive previously announced plans to build a new landmark venue , on the historic CNE grounds in Toronto, which is intended as the future home to two of its professional esports franchises (Toronto Defiant and Toronto Ultra), as well as cultural and musical programming.

OTHER MATTERS

The Company also announces that, subject to the approval of the TSXV, it has retained Generation IACP Inc. (“Generation”) to provide market-making services and engaged Virtus Advisory Group Inc. ("Virtus") to provide investor relations services on the Company’s behalf.

Generation has been retained with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of OverActive's shares. Under the agreement between Generation and the Company (the “Generation Agreement”), the Company has agreed to initially pay Generation a monthly fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes. Generation will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation, and Generation does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, Generation and its clients may acquire securities of the Company. Generation is an arm's length party to the Company. Generation is a member of the Investment Industry Regulation Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member firm of the TSXV. The initial term of the Generation Agreement will last six months, and such term will be automatically renewed for subsequent six-month periods unless terminated earlier by 30 days’ prior written notice.