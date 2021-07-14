checkAd

Syneos Health Names Michael Brooks Chief Development Officer

14.07.2021   

Newly Created Role Demonstrates Company’s Commitment to Growth and Innovation as Industry Leader in Biopharmaceutical Product Development

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the appointment of Michael Brooks to the newly created role of Chief Development Officer. In this role, Brooks will help drive Syneos Health’s growth strategy, building a broader, proactive go-to-market ecosystem. Leading the company’s Customer Engagement and Market Development portfolio, he’ll advance innovation and the voice of the customer across the product development continuum to create better outcomes for patients worldwide.

“COVID-19 has forever changed the way we work with customers and colleagues, and how we effectively engage with patients and health care providers. It’s more important than ever that we drive innovation and find new ways to deliver exceptional customer experiences across the product development lifecycle,” said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer, Syneos Health. “Michael is a top industry talent with a bold vision for how we can use the breadth of our best-in-class capabilities to solve customer problems. He’ll be instrumental in our next chapter and we’re excited to have him on board.”

Brooks brings more than 25 years of clinical research and commercialization experience to his role. He has transformed business units and companies through his leadership of drug development teams, setting strategy and spearheading high-value solutions. He is well-versed in product development consulting, market access, FSP, patient access and recruiting, clinical operations, decentralized trials, and digital and mobile solutions.

“As a progressive organization fully invested in making a difference for patients around the globe, it’s an honor to join Syneos Health and work alongside talented colleagues who share the Vision – Shortening the Distance from Lab to Life,” said Brooks. “The Company’s culture, where inclusive thinking and insights deliver improved outcomes for customers, patients and communities, is a competitive advantage. I’m confident that together we’ll accelerate growth.”

Prior to Syneos Health, Michael was President & Global Head of LabCorp (Covance) Clinical Development & Commercialization Services, responsible for phase I-IV services, FSPx services, clinical pharmacology/phase I units, global service delivery hubs in China and India, and commercial services. He previously worked for PRA Health Sciences as Executive Vice President & Global Head of Clinical Development, responsible for phase I-IV global trial delivery, real-world outcomes/post-marketing and product development consulting. Prior to that he was at PPD, where he started as a CRA and subsequently held roles of escalating responsibility across product development and multiple therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular and oncology. 

He holds a Bachelor of Science from North Carolina State University and is currently a member of the NCSU College of Sciences Foundation Board of Directors. 

About Syneos Health
Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 26,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

