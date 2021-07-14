checkAd

Apollo and Figure to Collaborate on Blockchain-Enabled Initiatives

Figure Agreement Marks Latest Innovation Initiative for Apollo; Underscores Firm’s Focus on Fintech Application Across the Investment Lifecycle

Collaboration to Drive the Transformation of Fund Management Through the Use of Provenance Blockchain

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (“Apollo” or the “Firm”) and Figure Technologies, Inc. (“Figure” or the “Company”) today announced that affiliates of Apollo and Figure have entered into an agreement to collaborate on a series of blockchain-enabled initiatives. As part of the agreement and consistent with Apollo’s broader innovation agenda, the Firm has made a strategic decision to work with Figure on practical applications of the Provenance blockchain across the investment lifecycle, through projects such as an on-chain fund listing, asset securitization and digital marketplaces.

Apollo chose to work with Figure for its focus on and knowledge of financial services. Figure helped develop Provenance, an open source blockchain technology specifically designed for the finance industry and use across multiple asset classes and markets. The Company provides a range of blockchain-enabled solutions for institutions and individuals, including digital fund services that hold the promise of simplifying fundraising, distribution, and secondary trading for the private fund market.

The collaboration agreement is part of Apollo’s larger strategic focus on fintech innovation, which includes studying, testing and applying new technologies across its investment platform to best serve the financial return and retirement income needs of a growing global pool of investors.

“We’re highly focused on integrating technologies throughout our platform that can make us better and more efficient across all parts of the investment lifecycle – from capital raising and marketing to investment origination and value creation,” said John Zito, Senior Partner and Deputy CIO of Credit at Apollo. “We are excited to work with Mike and his team at Figure on a number of initiatives using Provenance blockchain technology specifically developed for our industry. This collaboration extends Apollo’s strategy of working with best-in-class fintech firms to seek the operational and cost benefits that blockchain and other technologies can bring to bear.”

