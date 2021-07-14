Akero Therapeutics Appoints Judy Chou, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

“Dr. Chou’s expertise in biomanufacturing and protein therapeutic development and experience managing regulatory filings and commercial launches make her an asset to our Board,” said Andrew Cheng, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Akero Therapeutics. "Akero is fortunate to welcome Dr. Chou and benefit from her strategic insights, particularly as our investigational NASH drug efruxifermin progresses in the clinic.”

Judy Chou, Ph.D., is a biotech industry leader with a 25-year track record of driving drug development and biomanufacturing successes in established and emerging growth biopharmaceutical companies. Dr. Chou is currently President & CEO of AltruBio, Inc., a company focused on developing novel therapeutics for immunological diseases. Prior to AltruBio, she was senior vice president and global head of Biotech at Bayer Pharmaceuticals where she oversaw a more than $3 billion biotechnology product portfolio and led drug development and launch activities for the companies’ biologics pipeline. Earlier in her career, Dr. Chou held senior pharmaceutical operations and manufacturing roles at Pfizer, Inc., formerly Medivation, and Tanvex Biopharma, Inc. Before joining the industry, Dr. Chou was a research faculty member at Harvard University Medical School, focused on cell biology and neuroscience research. She received her Ph.D. from Yale University and completed her post-doctoral training at Max-Planck Institute in Germany.

“Akero’s rapid progress advancing a differentiated and potentially best-in-class medicine capable of reversing the effects of NASH and restoring liver health is inspiring and compelling,” said Dr. Chou. “I look forward to working with Akero’s leadership team to guide this novel therapy through the clinic and, if efruxifermin is approved, to introduce it to patients and families.”

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage cardio-metabolic company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Akero's lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX) is a differentiated Fc-FGF21 fusion protein that has been engineered to mimic the balanced biological activity profile of native FGF21, an endogenous hormone that alleviates cellular stress and regulates metabolism throughout the body. EFX is designed to offer convenient once-weekly subcutaneous dosing. The consistency and magnitude of observed effects position EFX to be a potentially best-in-class medicine, if approved, for treatment of NASH. EFX is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b clinical trial in NASH patients with F2/F3 fibrosis, the HARMONY study. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco. Visit www.akerotx.com for more information.