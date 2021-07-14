checkAd

Bionano’s Optical Genome Mapping Reveals New Insights and Prognostic Capabilities Compared to Traditional Cytogenetics Techniques in Several Leukemia Clinical Research Studies Presented at the ECA

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced optical genome mapping (OGM) reveals new insights and prognostic capabilities compared to traditional cytogenetics techniques in several leukemia clinical research studies presented at the 2021 European Cytogenomics Conference (ECA). Below is a summary of the leukemia presentations at the ECA featuring OGM data generated by the Bionano Saphyr system, delivered online from July 3 - 5, 2021 during this virtual event.

One of the highlights from the conference featured Dr. Elena García Sánchez from the Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús who presented a comprehensive study showing the value of OGM for diagnosis of pediatric leukemias. In this study, 34 pediatric leukemias (26 ALL and 8 AML) were analyzed by OGM relative to traditional cytogenetics techniques (karyotyping, FISH, and PCR). The results of this study showed 100% concordance relative to these standard techniques and in 60% of these cases new clinically relevant information was revealed. This study is the basis of validation and accreditation of an assay to be used onsite in their lab. The new information that OGM revealed could represent an opportunity for improved treatment options, patient stratification, or medical care. In addition, these findings uncovered novel gene fusion events that are being explored for prognostic applications in cancer management.

Another outstanding talk was delivered by Dr. Anna Puiggros from the Hospital del Mar, on the analysis of genomic complexity in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) using Bionano’s OGM on the Saphyr system. For hematological malignancies classified as CLL, genomic complexity is an important prognostic factor for guiding patient management. In this study, 42 CLL samples were characterized by traditional karyotyping and FISH techniques relative to OGM and a prognostic score for measuring genomic complexity was calculated based on each method. The OGM-based score was able to accurately predict the most severe prognosis associated with high genomic complexity. In 45% of cases, OGM provided additional information, orthogonally confirmed, demonstrating an improvement in diagnostic potential relative to traditional cytogenetics techniques.

