checkAd

Catalyst Biosciences Announces Key Leadership Changes in its Ongoing Transition to an Integrated Protease Medicines Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Grant Blouse, Ph.D., M.Sc. appointed chief scientific officer

Tom Knudsen, DVM, Ph.D. promoted to senior vice president, corporate development

Howard Levy, M.B.B.Ch, Ph.D., M.M.M. transitions to senior clinical advisor

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) today announced it has promoted Grant Blouse, Ph.D., to chief scientific officer and Tom Knudsen, DVM, Ph.D., to senior vice president, corporate development. Howard Levy, M.B.B.Ch, Ph.D., M.M.M., chief medical officer, announced his plan to retire and transition to a senior clinical advisor role to Catalyst.

“First and foremost, on behalf of all our employees and the Board of Directors at Catalyst Biosciences, I want to thank Howard for his many years of dedicated service, and especially for his key insights into initiating and advancing our SQ hemophilia programs and congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement. Due to his vision, SQ MarzAA is currently in a Phase 3 registrational study and SQ DalcA has successfully completed a Phase 2 trial. We look forward to Howard’s continuing expert advice as he transitions to the role of senior clinical advisor,” said Nassim Usman, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Catalyst.

“I’d like to thank Nassim and the entire Catalyst family for their collaboration and support over my years of service. I look forward to Catalyst continuing to advance MarzAA and DalcA so that patients can have an improved quality of life,” said Dr. Levy.

Dr. Usman continued, “I am pleased to announce Grant’s promotion to chief scientific officer. During his tenure at Catalyst, he has been instrumental in building our protease engineering platform and our hemophilia and complement programs.”

“Additionally, it is my pleasure to announce Tom’s promotion to senior vice president, corporate development,” Dr. Usman concluded, “Tom’s knowledge and experience in science, finance and corporate strategy will support our corporate development efforts as the company grows its protease medicines business.”

Dr. Grant Blouse has served as served as senior vice president, translational research at Catalyst since January 2020 and as vice president, translational research since July 2018. Prior to Catalyst, Dr. Blouse was principal scientist and project manager at Novo Nordisk A/S, haemophilia enzymology, where he led early and late-stage hemophilia projects and drove the strategic evaluation of new therapeutic areas in the rare disease space. Prior to Novo Nordisk, Dr. Blouse was a senior scientist at Catalyst, working on building Catalyst’s hemophilia programs, including the design of MarzAA and DalcA. Dr. Blouse has held research and investigator positions at Aarhus University’s Department of Molecular Biology, Henry Ford Health System’s Division of Biochemical Research and Wayne State University School of Medicine’s Department of Pharmacology. Dr. Blouse has published widely and is an inventor on many patents in protease biochemistry and hematology. Dr. Blouse earned his B.A. in Anthropology from the University of Delaware, his M.Sc. in Biochemistry from Clemson University, and his Ph.D. in Pharmacology from Wayne State University School of Medicine.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Catalyst Biosciences Announces Key Leadership Changes in its Ongoing Transition to an Integrated Protease Medicines Company Grant Blouse, Ph.D., M.Sc. appointed chief scientific officer Tom Knudsen, DVM, Ph.D. promoted to senior vice president, corporate development Howard Levy, M.B.B.Ch, Ph.D., M.M.M. transitions to senior clinical advisor SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
Weebit completes design and tape-out of embedded ReRAM module
Prospect Park Capital to Complete CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV De-Listing
Herman Miller and Knoll Shareholders Approve Merger-Related Proposals
Basilea gibt Vertriebsvereinbarung mit JSC Lancet für Antibiotikum Zevtera (Ceftobiprol) für ...
Corvus Gold Receives Non-Binding Offer from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board