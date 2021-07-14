checkAd

FactSet Acquires BTU Analytics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

Deal adds comprehensive sector data for North American power, oil, and gas to FactSet’s content portfolio

NORWALK, Conn., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, announced that it has acquired BTU Analytics (BTU), a provider of data and analytics in the North American renewables, power, oil, and natural gas sectors. This deal allows FactSet to expand its industry-specific, or deep sector, content for investment professionals. The transaction closed on July 1, 2021 and is not expected to have a material impact on FactSet’s fiscal 2021 results.

“FactSet is committed to expanding its deep sector content sets,” said Kristy Karnovsky, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Research, FactSet. “The acquisition of BTU strengthens our position in the energy space, an area where we see rapidly growing demand from our clients. BTU Analytics is a leader across all fuel types, including the increasingly relevant power and renewables markets. FactSet’s integration of this data and analytics will provide our clients with the content they need to make sound investment and ESG decisions across the energy landscape.”

Founded in 2014 and based in Lakewood, Colorado, BTU Analytics delivers actionable investment insights into the energy and renewable energy sectors by collecting raw information in the renewables, power, oil, and natural gas marketplace and transforming that data into cross-commodity analytics. Select BTU content is already available within the FactSet workstation, with further integration expected over the coming months.

BTU founders Andrew Bradford, Mason Ender, Tony Scott, Kathryn Downey Miller, and their teams have joined FactSet as part of the Company’s deep sector content initiative.

“We are very excited to be joining FactSet,” said Andrew Bradford, CEO, BTU Analytics. “The company’s broad reach, trusted reputation, and strong client relationships will bring our data and analytic capabilities to more investment professionals and help them make better investment decisions. This is especially significant as the energy systems supporting the global economy evolve, impacting asset and company valuations.” 

For more information about FactSet’s content suite, please visit: https://www.factset.com/solutions/business-needs/data-solutions.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 155,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset. 

CONTACT: FactSet
Media contact:
Jennifer Berlin
+1 617.330.4122
jennifer.berlin@factset.com

Media & Investor Relations contact:
Rima Hyder
+1 857.265.7523
rima.hyder@factset.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FactSet Acquires BTU Analytics Deal adds comprehensive sector data for North American power, oil, and gas to FactSet’s content portfolioNORWALK, Conn., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
Weebit completes design and tape-out of embedded ReRAM module
Prospect Park Capital to Complete CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV De-Listing
Herman Miller and Knoll Shareholders Approve Merger-Related Proposals
Basilea gibt Vertriebsvereinbarung mit JSC Lancet für Antibiotikum Zevtera (Ceftobiprol) für ...
Corvus Gold Receives Non-Binding Offer from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board