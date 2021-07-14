Quipt Enters Four New States With Closings of Strategic Acquisitions

CINCINNATI, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (“ Quipt ” or the “ Company ”) (NASDAQ:QIPT; TSXV:QIPT), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, is pleased to announce that it has recently acquired three separate entities with combined operations in California, Missouri, Arkansas and Mississippi, reporting combined unaudited trailing 12-month annual revenues of approximately $5.5 million, and Adjusted EBITDA (defined below) of $550,000 prior to integration. As a reminder all figures stated are in USD.

Quipt is undertaking an ongoing national expansion effort with the goal of economically growing its operating footprint to serve as a leader in respiratory homecare across the United States. Quipt has built out a significant infrastructure platform which is highly scalable and allows the opportunity for the Company to efficiently integrate acquired businesses resulting in meaningful cost synergies and revenue growth opportunities.

Quipt’s acquisition approach generally targets companies that are either: (i) heavily respiratory weighted companies with gross revenue in the range of $5 to $20 million, and consistent annual EBITDA margins between 10% and 20% or more; (ii) sub $5 million revenue targets with the strategic goal of expanding our payer mix and expanding our geographical footprint across new states to be become a national DME provider; or (iii) targeting substantially larger opportunities that would be more meaningful in terms of revenue, EBITDA, active patient base and geographical operating footprint.

Acquisition Details

Quipt will operate each of the newly acquired entities under the Quipt brand name post-integration. This marks the start of a longer-term plan to transition certain local market brands to Quipt, as it strengthens its brand equity and recognition. Quipt believes this will be a driver of future organic growth.

Combining these newly acquired entities provides Quipt a pathway to grow into four new states (California, Missouri, Arkansas, and Mississippi). The combined entities will add six locations, over 10,000 active patients, important insurance contracts and decades of operating experience. Each business has a proven track record in the markets they serve and has diversified product mixes, which combined is comprised of 66% respiratory and 33% traditional DME. Quipt has immediate access to attractive new markets in which it intends to leverage its existing infrastructure to create significant cross selling and patient growth opportunities. In addition, the combined entities give Quipt the opportunity to add patients to Quipt’s existing subscription-based resupply program, and Quipt expects to derive strong revenue synergies from this initiative. The combined entities have a diverse payor mix with no more than 10% in sales coming from any one particular payor source.