KnowBe4 Receives Four ISO Certifications From ISOQAR, A Certifying Organization

KnowBe4 earns ISO 27001:2013, ISO 27017:2015, ISO 27018:2019 and ISO 27701:2019 certifications

Tampa Bay, FL, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it has received four certifications – ISO 27001:2013, ISO 27017:2015, ISO 27018:2019 and ISO 27701:2019 – from ISOQAR, an ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) accredited ISO certifier.

“We strive to be a leader in our industry for demonstrating strong security and privacy programs,” said Brian Jack, CISO, KnowBe4. “It is important to us that we provide our customers the assurances necessary to make risk-based decisions in their vendor risk management processes. Achieving and maintaining these certifications demonstrates our commitments as a provider of a cloud-based platform to strong international standards for security and privacy.”