KnowBe4 Receives Four ISO Certifications From ISOQAR, A Certifying Organization

KnowBe4 earns ISO 27001:2013, ISO 27017:2015, ISO 27018:2019 and ISO 27701:2019 certifications

Tampa Bay, FL, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it has received four certifications – ISO 27001:2013, ISO 27017:2015, ISO 27018:2019 and ISO 27701:2019 – from ISOQAR, an ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) accredited ISO certifier.            

“We strive to be a leader in our industry for demonstrating strong security and privacy programs,” said Brian Jack, CISO, KnowBe4. “It is important to us that we provide our customers the assurances necessary to make risk-based decisions in their vendor risk management processes. Achieving and maintaining these certifications demonstrates our commitments as a provider of a cloud-based platform to strong international standards for security and privacy.”      

27001:2013 covers information security controls, 27017:2015 covers information security controls for cloud computing, 27018:2019 covers protecting PII in the public cloud for data processors and 27701:2019 covers privacy information management.

For more information on the ANAB, visit https://anab.ansi.org/. For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com.


About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 39,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense. 

