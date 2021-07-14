Citigroup Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus by 44% Autor: PLX AI | 14.07.2021, 14:01 | 52 | 0 | 0 14.07.2021, 14:01 | (PLX AI) – Citigroup Q2 net income USD 6,200 million vs. estimate USD 4,060 million.Q2 EPS USD 2.85 vs. estimate USD 1.94Q2 revenue USD 17,500 million vs. estimate USD 17,200 millionRevenues decreased 12% from the prior-year period, primarily … (PLX AI) – Citigroup Q2 net income USD 6,200 million vs. estimate USD 4,060 million.Q2 EPS USD 2.85 vs. estimate USD 1.94Q2 revenue USD 17,500 million vs. estimate USD 17,200 millionRevenues decreased 12% from the prior-year period, primarily … (PLX AI) – Citigroup Q2 net income USD 6,200 million vs. estimate USD 4,060 million.

Q2 EPS USD 2.85 vs. estimate USD 1.94

Q2 revenue USD 17,500 million vs. estimate USD 17,200 million

Revenues decreased 12% from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting normalization in market activity in Fixed Income Markets within the Institutional Clients Group (ICG), along with lower average card loans in Global Consumer Banking (GCB), as well as the impact of lower interest rates, the bank said

Net income of $6.2 billion increased significantly from the prior-year period driven by the lower cost of credit



