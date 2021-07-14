Grünenthal GmbH: Grünenthal secures long-term financing for growth strategy

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Grünenthal secures long-term financing for growth strategy

- Grünenthal successfully increases existing bond financing by €300 million to a total sum of €950 million.

- The company gains additional financial flexibility to pursue targeted investments to further pursue its growth strategy.

Aachen, Germany, 14 July 2021 - Grünenthal, a science-based pharmaceutical company and a leader in pain therapy, announces that the company has successfully extended its existing bond financing by €300 million to a total sum of €950 million. This extension has been made to one of the two tranches of the recently issued bond with an interest rate of 4.125%, maturing in 2028. The new Senior Secured Notes were issued at a price of 102% of face value.

In May this year, Grünenthal had issued its first bond of €650 million comprising two tranches: the first tranche of €400 million Notes with an interest rate of 3.625% due in 2026 and the second tranche of €250 million now extended to €550 million Notes due in 2028.

The net proceeds will be used to pay existing bank liabilities and extend Grünenthal's debt maturity profile. Around 95 percent of Grünenthal's debt facilities now mature in 2026 or later.

This bond extension provides the company with additional headroom for targeted acquisitions, a key component of its growth strategy. "The strong demand has underpinned the confidence of investors in our strategy. With the additional financial flexibility, we will be able to further seize attractive investment opportunities and strengthen our position as a leader in pain management," said Fabian Raschke, CFO Grünenthal.