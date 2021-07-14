checkAd

Hyatt Launches 'World of Care' with New Commitments to Advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Responsible Business Practices

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) today unveiled World of Care – a global Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) platform – designed to address the pressing challenges faced by Hyatt’s colleagues, guests, owners, and communities and enact meaningful change within the hospitality industry.

World of Care builds on Hyatt’s more than 60 years of efforts to care for the planet, people, and responsible business, and the launch of this platform provides an opportunity to support key milestones and initiatives for Hyatt – including:

  • Sharing, for the first time, detailed workforce diversity data;
  • Rolling out a new global human trafficking training, one of the most comprehensive in the hospitality industry;
  • Elevating wellbeing for global colleagues through a dedicated week of programming and new wellness assessment.

“Hyatt’s purpose – to care for people so they can be their best – guides every aspect of our business,” said Mark Hoplamazian, President and CEO, Hyatt. “The events of the past year have underscored the urgency for the private sector to address societal issues with empathy, clarity, and accountability. World of Care deepens Hyatt’s commitment to caring for our people, planet, and communities.”

Caring for Responsible Business: Hyatt Elevates Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Disclosures

Building on Hyatt’s Change Starts Here commitments announced in June 2020 to accelerate DE&I across its business, the company today released its 2020 diversity data, disclosing global gender and U.S. racial and ethnic workforce representation across levels. Recognizing the impact of transparency and accountability on DE&I progress, Hyatt will report its diversity data annually moving forward. In addition, Hyatt has built on its existing practice of tying annual incentive planning to diversity, equity, and inclusion progress and has linked executive stock compensation via its Performance Share Unit Plan to progress on the topic. Hyatt’s Performance Share Unit Plan is a key component of the executive team and group president’s compensation.

“At Hyatt, we know that we achieve our greatest success when all colleagues feel confident bringing their whole selves to work each day. These diverse backgrounds and points of view fuel innovation and connect us more closely to all who are in our care,” said Malaika Myers, Chief Human Resources Officer, Hyatt. “We recognize there is much progress to be made – for our company, our industry, and our global society. Sharing our diversity data publicly and tying executive compensation to progress will ensure DE&I is further prioritized and embedded throughout the company so that Hyatt can truly reflect the diverse communities it serves and contribute to a more just world.”

Seite 1 von 3
Hyatt Hotels Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hyatt Launches 'World of Care' with New Commitments to Advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Responsible Business Practices Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) today unveiled World of Care – a global Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) platform – designed to address the pressing challenges faced by Hyatt’s colleagues, guests, owners, and communities and enact …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources Option Two Properties Lying within the Grey River Gold ...
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Ameriprise Financial Named a “Best Place to Work” on the Disability Equality Index for the ...
Cummins Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
EDF Renewables and Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announce Commercial Operation of Toms River Solar ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21World of Hyatt Provides More Rewarding Opportunities for Members as They Reset Their Sights on Travel
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21Hyatt Celebrates LGBTQ+ Community with Special Offers and One-of-a-Kind Experiences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21Downtown Los Angeles’ Iconic Hotel Figueroa Joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21World of Hyatt and Bilt Rewards Team Up to Help Renters Earn Points for Travel
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.06.21Hyatt Shares Tips and Inspiration to Make the Most of Summer Travel
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten