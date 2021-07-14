Hyatt Launches 'World of Care' with New Commitments to Advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Responsible Business Practices

World of Care builds on Hyatt’s more than 60 years of efforts to care for the planet, people, and responsible business, and the launch of this platform provides an opportunity to support key milestones and initiatives for Hyatt – including:

Sharing, for the first time, detailed workforce diversity data;

Rolling out a new global human trafficking training, one of the most comprehensive in the hospitality industry;

Elevating wellbeing for global colleagues through a dedicated week of programming and new wellness assessment.

“Hyatt’s purpose – to care for people so they can be their best – guides every aspect of our business,” said Mark Hoplamazian, President and CEO, Hyatt. “The events of the past year have underscored the urgency for the private sector to address societal issues with empathy, clarity, and accountability. World of Care deepens Hyatt’s commitment to caring for our people, planet, and communities.”

Caring for Responsible Business: Hyatt Elevates Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Disclosures

Building on Hyatt’s Change Starts Here commitments announced in June 2020 to accelerate DE&I across its business, the company today released its 2020 diversity data, disclosing global gender and U.S. racial and ethnic workforce representation across levels. Recognizing the impact of transparency and accountability on DE&I progress, Hyatt will report its diversity data annually moving forward. In addition, Hyatt has built on its existing practice of tying annual incentive planning to diversity, equity, and inclusion progress and has linked executive stock compensation via its Performance Share Unit Plan to progress on the topic. Hyatt’s Performance Share Unit Plan is a key component of the executive team and group president’s compensation.

“At Hyatt, we know that we achieve our greatest success when all colleagues feel confident bringing their whole selves to work each day. These diverse backgrounds and points of view fuel innovation and connect us more closely to all who are in our care,” said Malaika Myers, Chief Human Resources Officer, Hyatt. “We recognize there is much progress to be made – for our company, our industry, and our global society. Sharing our diversity data publicly and tying executive compensation to progress will ensure DE&I is further prioritized and embedded throughout the company so that Hyatt can truly reflect the diverse communities it serves and contribute to a more just world.”