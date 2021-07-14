Schrödinger to Present at Two Virtual Investor Conferences in July

Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that management will present at two investor conferences in July. On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Schrödinger will provide a corporate overview at the Evercore ISI AI x Therapeutics Day. The presentation will take place virtually at 1:30 pm. ET.

Additionally, the company will present virtually at the SVB Leerink CybeRx: Big Data, A.I. & Machine Learning in Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET.