checkAd

UroGen Pharma Reports Strong Preliminary Jelmyto Sales for Second Quarter 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 14:00  |  47   |   |   

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, today announced that it expects net product revenue from Jelmyto sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, to be approximately $13.0 million, representing an increase of over 70% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and the highest quarterly sales since Jelmyto was launched in June 2020. Additionally, operating expenses in the second quarter of 2021 are anticipated to be in the range of $33 to $38 million. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2021, are expected to be approximately $129.0 million.

“Our strong, preliminary top line results for the second quarter of 2021 have validated our belief that increased vaccination rates and the general re-opening of activities throughout the United States would correlate to increased adoption of Jelmyto as an innovative treatment for patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer,” said Liz Barrett, President and Chief Executive Officer of UroGen. “The momentum in Jelmyto sales gives us increased confidence in physician adoption of this paradigm shifting therapy. We are optimistic that this trend will continue as our commercial team actively engages in-person with healthcare providers to activate new sites and increase usage at existing sites. We look forward to reporting our full results for the second quarter of 2021 in early August.”

The Company expects to report full financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, and host a conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. A press release with the details for the conference call will be issued approximately one week prior to the planned reporting date.

Preliminary Financial Results

The preliminary financial results set forth above are based on management’s initial review of the Company’s results as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and are subject to revision based upon the Company’s quarter-end closing procedures and the completion of the review by the Company’s external auditors of the Company’s quarter-end financial statements. Actual results may differ materially from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of quarter-end closing procedures, final adjustments, and other developments arising between now and the time that the Company’s financial results are finalized. In addition, these preliminary results are not a comprehensive statement of the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, should not be viewed as a substitute for complete financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and are not necessarily indicative of the Company’s results for any future period.

Seite 1 von 5


UroGen Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UroGen Pharma Reports Strong Preliminary Jelmyto Sales for Second Quarter 2021 UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, today announced that it expects net product revenue from Jelmyto sales for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources Option Two Properties Lying within the Grey River Gold ...
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Ameriprise Financial Named a “Best Place to Work” on the Disability Equality Index for the ...
Cummins Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
EDF Renewables and Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announce Commercial Operation of Toms River Solar ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21UroGen Pharma to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten