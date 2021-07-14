XL Fleet Introduces Hybrid Electric Drive System Upfit for Isuzu NPR-HD

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a leader in vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, today announced that its XL Hybrid electric drive system is now available as an upfit solution for the new Isuzu NPR-HD. The electrification system is XL Fleet’s newest product release and enables Isuzu customers to electrify one of its newest and most popular medium duty low cab forward vehicles, which is ideally suited for demanding applications including last mile delivery, beverage distribution, utility work and food service.

XL Fleet's hybrid electric drive system on the Isuzu NPR-HD (Photo: Business Wire)

Featuring a high efficiency lithium-ion battery, electric motor, inverter and control software, the XL Hybrid system transforms traditional gas-powered fleet vehicles into hybrid electric units with no operational disruption to the fleet. The NPR-HD is the second Isuzu vehicle XL Fleet has electrified, after originally launching its hybrid system on the Isuzu Reach diesel walk-through van for a global package delivery customer in 2015.

“XL Fleet is thrilled to be launching our hybrid platform on the NPR-HD and expanding our electrification portfolio with the latest high-performance fleet truck from Isuzu,” said Dimitri Kazarinoff, Chief Executive Officer at XL Fleet. “We continue to expand our industry leading breadth of electrification offerings enabling our customers to address sustainability objectives today, not just someday in the future.”

“We are excited that XL Fleet has chosen our world-class NPR-HD to deploy their hybrid electric drive system on,” said Shaun Skinner, President of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America. “The superior maneuverability and all the other advantages of the NPR-HD will bring many benefits to our fleet customers in the years to come.”

On June 9, 2021, XL Fleet displayed its hybrid electric drive system on the Isuzu NPR-HD at its Michigan Fleet Electrification Technology Center ribbon cutting ceremony with Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

XL Fleet’s hybrid system on the Isuzu NPR-HD is now available for purchase throughout North America. It is currently available on NPR-HD models with a 6.6L gas powered engine, on 150” and 176” wheelbases, and with both standard and crew cab configurations. To learn more or receive a quote, email sales@xlfleet.com.