Lantheus Holdings to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on July 28, 2021 at 8 00 a.m. Eastern Time

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, to discuss its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021.

To access the live conference call via telephone, please dial 1-866-498-8390 (U.S. callers) or 1-678-509-7599 (international callers) and provide passcode 6149638. A live webcast will also be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived for 30 days.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EXINI Diagnostics AB and an established leader and fully integrated provider committed to innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find Fight and Follow serious medical conditions. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; PYLARIFY, a PSMA PET imaging agent for the detection of suspected recurrent or metastatic prostate cancer; TechneLite (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New York, New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

