Generation Hemp Announces the Appointment of Three New Independent Board of Director Members

Generation Hemp, Inc., a Dallas/Fort Worth based midstream hemp company (OTCQB: GENH), today announced the appointment of three new members to the Company’s Board of Directors, all of which are deemed “Independent.” Following this, the Board of Directors will consist of four directors. The new directors were appointed by a majority consent of the voting shares of the Company as reported in the Company’s Preliminary Information Statement on Schedule 14C filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 14, 2021 and will assume their roles following the effective date of the information statement. The following independent directors bring a wide array of business, legal and financial experience as well as relevant industry experience to the Company’s Board: Gary D. Elliston, Senior Partner of DeHay & Elliston, John Harris, and Joe L. McClaugherty, Senior Partner of McClaugherty & Silver, P.C., L.L.P.

Generation Hemp’s Chairman and CEO, Gary C. Evans, said, “The appointment of Gary, John, and Joe to the Company’s Board of Directors reflects the Company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its corporate governance to meet the requirements of a larger trading platform. In addition, the past experience and overall expertise of these three individuals provides the Company with highly qualified independent directors to provide leadership and guidance in the Company’s strategic efforts to grow our business both internally and via acquisitions within the hemp midstream space as well as our ultimate goal of creating increased shareholder value.”

Gary D. Elliston. Mr. Elliston is the senior founding partner of DeHay & Elliston, L.L.P. where he specializes in the areas of toxic tort, commercial litigation, and professional and product liability litigation. He graduated cum laude from Howard Payne University in 1975, and as a Hatton W. Sumners Foundation Scholar, cum laude, from Southern Methodist University Law School in 1978. In 2007, he received an Honorary Doctorate of Humanities from Howard Payne University. He has served as a member of numerous professional, community and charitable organizations. He is licensed to practice law in five states and actively tries cases around the US. He has been recognized multiple years as a Texas Super Lawyer and Best Lawyers in America.