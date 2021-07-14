checkAd

Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 14:00  |  106   |   |   

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that on July 13, 2021, the Company participated in a productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) currently under Priority Review with a target Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of August 18, 2021.

The Late-Cycle Meeting is held late in the BLA review process between members of the FDA review team and the applicant to discuss the status of the review. The purpose of the meeting is to share information, discuss any substantive review items identified to date and to discuss the objectives for the remainder of the review. The meeting does not address the final regulatory decision for the application.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of the Late-Cycle Meeting and continue to feel encouraged by the level of engagement from the FDA in our ongoing discussions regarding the BLA for Vicineum,” said Dr. Thomas Cannell, president and chief executive officer of Sesen Bio. “We understand the FDA’s position on the remaining review items and anticipate a successful resolution of these matters prior to the target PDUFA date. We remain focused on the patient and bringing a differentiated product to market that has the potential to improve patient outcomes while reducing overall healthcare costs.”

Key Review Updates Include:

  • The Company and the FDA discussed remaining questions related to manufacturing facilities inspection, product quality information requests and additional information related to chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC), and agreed upon a timeline for supporting information to be submitted.
  • No Discipline Review letters have been issued to date.
  • The FDA confirmed that there is no Advisory Committee meeting planned at this time.
  • No issues related to risk management have been identified to date.
  • No post-marketing requirements, including a confirmatory trial, have been identified as necessary at this time.
  • The Company and the FDA discussed clinical trial and manufacturing post-marketing commitments required at this time.

The FDA’s review of the BLA is ongoing and the Company believes the BLA remains on track for an anticipated regulatory decision by August 18, 2021, the target PDUFA date.

Wertpapier


