Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that on July 13, 2021, the Company participated in a productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) currently under Priority Review with a target Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of August 18, 2021.

The Late-Cycle Meeting is held late in the BLA review process between members of the FDA review team and the applicant to discuss the status of the review. The purpose of the meeting is to share information, discuss any substantive review items identified to date and to discuss the objectives for the remainder of the review. The meeting does not address the final regulatory decision for the application.