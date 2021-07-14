Dalrada’s Prakat Solutions Partners With ValueQwest for Digital Transformation of Global Supply Chains

According to a recent report by Global Industry Analysts, Inc. on the latest digital transformation market statistics :

Digital transformation transcends traditional business functions of marketing, sales, and finance with technology, data, and workflow processes that enable organizations of all sizes to meet the challenge of new online market requirements. To create new, secure digital growth opportunities, Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO , “Dalrada”) is pleased to announce to its shareholders and the public that its IT engineering subsidiary, Prakat Solutions, Inc. (“Prakat”) has partnered with ValueQwest Pte. Ltd. ("ValueQwest") to expand the digital transformation of global supply chains.

Digital transformation is now visible in all industrial sectors.

More than 60% of North American, European, and Asian companies expect to “witness a higher velocity of change in digital transformation.”

New online digital initiatives include “rising investments in automation” (all industries including logistics).

Worldwide digital transformation spending in logistics is now projected to reach US $75.5 Billion by 2026 – growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period (up from the 2020 estimate of US $45.6 Billion).

Prakat’s supply chain software engineering includes Blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) to increase business workflow efficiencies with accountability, transparency, and secure, real-time data access. Similarly, the company is highlighted in the recent article, “Dalrada Corporation – Good to be Green.”

Anuradha Biswas, Founder, and CEO of Prakat states, “Dalrada and Prakat are excited to partner with ValueQwest to develop scalable solutions that empower our clients’ continued success. Prakat initially engaged with ValueQwest to create a talent pool of Technology Specialists who understand the supply chain domain and can easily fulfill roles for systems integrators either at end-customer locations or as consultants. Prakat looks forward to sharing more advances with digital transformation of supply chains and systems integration soon.”

ValueQwest is a knowledge company that transforms growth and innovation through strategy, design, implementation, and expansion of supply chains with experiential learning; digital transformation strategy, roadmap, and management; and sales enablement. Adding value to this equation is Prakat’s software engineering team of experts who design simplified secure workflows that enable success in today’s demanding business environments.