LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. Files Amended Registration Statement and Proxy Statement/Prospectus, Sets Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Business Combination

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DFNS) (“LGL” or “the Company”), a special purpose acquisition company formed to help advance domestic and international defense, announced today that it filed an amended registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the proposed business combination with IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc. (“IronNet”), an innovative leader transforming cybersecurity through Collective Defense, on July 2, 2021. The registration statement on Form S-4 also includes a document that serves as a prospectus and proxy statement of LGL, referred to as a proxy statement/prospectus. The Company set the close of business on July 19, 2021 as the record date for the determination of stockholders of LGL eligible to vote at its special meeting of stockholders to be held for purposes of approving the proposed business combination (the “Special Meeting”).

Only stockholders who hold LGL shares on July 19, 2021 will be eligible to vote at the Special Meeting. The approval of the proposed business combination will require the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of LGL common stock (voting together as a single class) that are present in person (which would include presence at a virtual meeting) or by proxy at the special meeting and entitled to vote thereon. The approval of the proposals to amend the Company’s certificate of incorporation will require the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of LGL common stock (voting together as a single class) and the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Class B common stock. Other proposals to be presented at the Special Meeting have different voting requirements.

IronNet’s financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2021 and LGL’s financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 were included in the amended Registration Statement filed on July 2, 2021. The update included first quarter results on a separate and a pro forma combined basis for both IronNet and LGL.

The combined company is expected to receive approximately $267 million in net proceeds, assuming no redemptions by LGL’s existing public stockholders, including proceeds from a $125 million PIPE transaction. Upon the closing of the business combination, expected in the third quarter of 2021, the combined company will be renamed “IronNet, Inc.” and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol “IRNT.”

