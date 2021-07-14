checkAd

Latest Release of Sapiens Decision Empowers Insurers to Manage Virtually Unlimited Decision Logic Changes in Minutes

The intuitive, cloud-based, "no code" solution features a reimagined user experience, rapid deployment and enhanced design, enabling acceleration of digital transformation and process automation

HOLON, Israel, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced a new release of Sapiens Decision, which is designed to set a new benchmark for decision management platforms. Decision enables business users to manage business decisions across enterprise systems – holistically, easily and accurately – boosting their digital transformation to the next level of operational efficiency, responsiveness and customer engagement.

Sapiens Decision's cloud based, no code solution allows business users to manage decision logic effectively, with a reimagined user experience. It provides a robust response to industry-wide digital transformation and process automation initiatives to answer a need for more effective decision management logic through business rules.

"Providing the brain that powers the product is Sapiens' core value proposition. Our newly upgraded version of Decision has been piloted across Sapiens' customer base and validated through multiple use cases. Our customers are empowered by the ability to manage technology-agnostic decision logic and to increase the speed of business policy changes without relying on IT," said Harold Westervelt, General Manager, Sapiens Decision.

Sapiens Decision is based on the TDM standard that ensures all decisions have bullet proof integrity with no conflicts or gaps. Organizations gain the assurance that processes can be automated with end-to-end visibility of decision logic. Sapiens Decision transforms how businesses are approaching change, by modernizing traditional business rules management. Sapiens Decision is used by major corporations in the Banking, Insurance, Retail and Public sectors to implement process automation and drive digital transformation.

 "Sapiens Decision is driving decision management to a new level of innovation. It accelerates the emerging trend to shift decision making to the edges of the company, with the appropriate guardrails, for greater speed and efficiency. Sapiens is leveraging our proven expertise in the field, including a robust set of use cases from our work with clients in insurance, capital markets, public sector and retail globally", said Westervelt.

