Northland Announces Its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Investor Call and Webcast Details

14.07.2021, 14:11  |  26   |   |   

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland”) (TSX: NPI) announces it will release its 2021 second quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Northland's management will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, August 12, 2021, followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Phone Number:  Toll free (North America):  (833) 693-0550
  Toll free (International):    (661) 407-1589
Conference ID:   9358403  

The call will also be broadcast live on the internet, in listen-only mode and may be accessed on northlandpower.com.

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland’s website at northlandpower.com on August 13, 2021.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, solar and efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 2.7 GW (net 2.3 GW) of operating generating capacity and a significant inventory of early to mid-stage development opportunities encompassing approximately 4 to 5 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

For further information contact:

Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations, (647) 288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

northlandpower.com





