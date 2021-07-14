Major shareholder announcement

In accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, Pandora A/S hereby announces that Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited has notified the Company about a reduction of its total holding of share capital and voting rights in Pandora A/S to below 5%. Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited has notified control of the voting rights of 4,981,743 shares in the Company equivalent to 4.9817% of the total share capital and voting rights.

