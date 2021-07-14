checkAd

Landec Corporation Sets Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for July 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. PT

SANTA MARIA, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC), a diversified health and wellness company with two operating businesses, Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. and Curation Foods, Inc., will hold a conference call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. Pacific time to discuss its results for the fiscal fourth quarter 2021. Financial results will be reported for the 2021 fiscal fourth quarter ended May 31, 2021 after market close on July 28, 2021.

Landec's President and CEO, Dr. Albert Bolles, will host the Conference Call with John Morberg, Chief Financial Officer and Jim Hall, Lifecore President. A question and answer period will follow the presentation.

Date: Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Time: 2 p.m. Pacific time (5 p.m. Eastern time)
Toll Free Participant Dial-in Number: 1-877-407-3982
U.S. and International Toll Number: 1-201-493-6780
Conference ID: 13721180
Webcast: http://ir.Landec.com/events.cfm
The webcast will be available for 30 days through August 27, 2021.

A replay of the teleconference will be available for one week until midnight Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
Toll free replay dial in: 1-844-512-2921
International replay: 1-412-317-6671
Replay passcode: 13721180

About Landec Corporation

Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC) is a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions with two operating businesses: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. and Curation Foods, Inc. Landec designs, develops, manufactures and sells products for the biopharmaceutical and food industries. Lifecore Biomedical is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable grade Hyaluronic Acid, Lifecore brings 35 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. Curation Foods is focused on innovating and distributing plant-based foods with 100% clean ingredients to retail, club and foodservice channels throughout North America. Curation Foods brands include Eat Smart fresh packaged vegetables and salads, Yucatan and Cabo Fresh avocado products and O Olive Oil & Vinegar premium artisan products. For more information about the Company, visit Landec’s website at www.landec.com

Contact Information:
Investor Relations:
Jeff Sonnek
(646) 277-1263
jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com 





