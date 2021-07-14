checkAd

Endeavour to Announce Its Q2 and Interim 2021 Results on 4 August 2021

ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q2 AND INTERIM 2021 RESULTS ON 4 AUGUST 2021

London, 14 July 2021 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV) (TSX:EDV) will release its Q2 and interim 2021 financial results on Wednesday 4 August, before the LSE market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Wednesday 4 August, at 8:30 am ET / 1:30 pm BST to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j5h3ojje

Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below:
International: +44 (0) 2071 928338
North American toll-free: +18778709135
UK toll-free: +44 (0) 8002796619

Confirmation Code: 2858954

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.

Click here to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio

VP – Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com 		Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com

 

Vincic Advisors in Toronto

John Vincic, Principal

+1 (647) 402 6375
john@vincicadvisors.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Attachment





