Endeavour to Announce Its Q2 and Interim 2021 Results on 4 August 2021

London, 1 4 July 2021 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV) (TSX: EDV ) will release its Q2 and interim 2021 financial results on Wednesday 4 August, before the LSE market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Wednesday 4 August, at 8:30 am ET / 1:30 pm BST to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:

5:30am in Vancouver

8:30am in Toronto and New York

1:30pm in London

8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j5h3ojje

Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below:

International: +44 (0) 2071 928338

North American toll-free: +18778709135

UK toll-free: +44 (0) 8002796619

Confirmation Code: 2858954

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website .

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio



VP – Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 640 8665

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London



Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com







Vincic Advisors in Toronto



John Vincic, Principal



+1 (647) 402 6375

john@vincicadvisors.com

