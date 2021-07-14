NETSCOUT to Report Q1 FY’22 Financial Results on July 29th

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) plans to announce its first-quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. NETSCOUT will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The number for the conference call is (785) 424-1670. The conference call ID is NTCTQ122. A replay of the call will be made available after 12:00 p.m. ET on July 29th for approximately one week. The number for the replay is (800) 839-5241 for U.S./Canada and (402) 220-2698 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.netscout.com/investors/overview/default.aspx.