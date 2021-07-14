Applied UV's EU Distributor, Abiotec of France, Announces Airocide(R) Installations in Palace of Versailles to Protect Staff and Art

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic …

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that its European distributor, Abiotec of France, has installed Airocide® units in the Palace of Versailles, France to help create safer and cleaner environments for staff and to protect art and furniture stored in archives from harmful molds and fungi.

Airocide® Installation at Place of Versailles

"This prestigious customer installation at the world-renowned Palace of Versailles is an excellent demonstration of the unparalleled efficacy of the Airocide® technology," said Q Saeed, CEO of Applied UV. "Museums are challenged with not just protecting its staff or visitors from harmful pathogens, but with protecting its valuable art and other precious objects from mold and fungi. The Airocide® air pathogen control technology is playing a mission-critical role for the museum by utilizing our patented photocatalytic oxidation process to convert the organic material into a harmless vapor and clean air with no ozone or other harmful byproducts. We believe this was an essential requirement for this customer given their need to protect both staff and artwork alike."

Mathieu Sachoux, Managing Director of Abiotec, commented, "For several decades, Abiotec has been at the forefront of providing solutions for our customers that effectively create a safer, cleaner indoor environment for occupants that is also environmentally friendly. The Palace of Versailles has very demanding requirements, especially regarding the protection of its vast art collection. After a thorough review of competitive products, we chose Airocide as our go-to solution for air purification."

The Palace of Versailles has been listed as a World Heritage Site for 30 years and is considered one of the greatest achievements in French 17th century art. The Palace comprises the Royal Apartments, the Hall of Mirrors, the Chapel, the Royal Opera and the Museum of the History of France. Today the Palace contains 2,300 rooms spread over 67,000 square feet and receives nearly 10 million visitors annually.