RDE, Inc. Expands Relationship with Chef and Restaurateur Fabio Viviani

Looking to Further Develop Opportunities Based Upon Initial SuccessATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / RDE, Inc. (OTCQB:RSTN) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals …

In March 2021, Fabio Viviani was the Company's first member of its Restaurant Advisory Board. With a focus to strengthen the Company's relationships in the restaurant and food industry, Fabio has been active in increasing the awareness and visibility of Restaurant.com within the industry.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / RDE, Inc. (OTCQB:RSTN) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, is pleased to announce its plans to expand its relationship with celebrity chef and hospitality developer/restaurateur Fabio Viviani.

The expanded collaboration includes new consulting services to restaurants from other restaurateurs, virtual cooking events for corporations, restaurants and consumers, and access to Fabio's mouth-watering recipes.

RDE's Chief Executive Officer Ketan Thakker commented, "We have been thrilled with Fabio's attention and enthusiasm in helping ramp up industry penetration and sales for Restaurant.com. In just three months, we have identified additional mutually beneficial opportunities to collaborate on. We are excited to further develop these opportunities and expect them to lead to increased revenue for the Company."

Fabio Viviani, stated, "Since I joined RDE, Inc.'s Restaurant Advisory Board a little over three months ago, I have been extremely impressed by the Company's leadership, strategy and compelling offerings to the restaurant industry. While I've been able to utilize my knowledge and relationships within the restaurant industry, I believe there is a lot more for me to do with Restaurant.com. There is no better time for expanding my work with the Company, as the restaurant industry returning to some resemblance of normalcy and ramping since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic."

Fabio Viviani is a Celebrity Chef, hospitality developer, best-selling cookbook author and TV Host. In 2005, he moved from Italy to United States to expand his journey into hospitality. In 2008, he appeared on the reality television competition series Top Chef where he was voted "Fan Favorite." Since 2005, Fabio has open three dozen of food establishments, restaurants, bars and event spaces and served as spokesperson for several international brands. With over 10 million meals served each year, Fabio Viviani Hospitality is one of the leading Restaurant Groups in the U.S.