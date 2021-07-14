Sarama Resources Announces C$1,000,000 Private Placement

Not for Distribution to a United States Newswire or for Dissemination in the United StatesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is conducting a non-brokered …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Sarama Resources Ltd. (" Sarama " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it is conducting a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") to raise gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 through the issuance of units (the " Units ") of the Company at C$0.21 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will permit its holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.28 per common share for a period of 3 years after issuance.

"Sarama is undertaking this placement at a time when there is an increased interest in and consolidation of gold assets and companies in West Africa and importantly, the proceeds will provide the company with flexibility around timing of the planned listing on the Australian Securities Exchange."

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for working capital and for general corporate purposes.

Participation by insiders of the Company ("Insiders") in the Private Placement will be considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company will be exempt from the requirement to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insiders' participation in the Private Placement in reliance of Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. A material change report will be filed in connection with the participation of Insiders in the Private Placement less than 21 days in advance of the closing of the Private Placement, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of potential financing opportunities and to complete the Private Placement in an expeditious manner.

The securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issue in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Private Placement is expected to close on or about July 28, 2021 and the Company reserves the right to extend the closing date, and may close the Private Placement in one or more tranches. The Private Placement is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the conditional acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.