checkAd

Sarama Resources Announces C$1,000,000 Private Placement

Autor: Accesswire
14.07.2021, 14:30  |  64   |   |   

Not for Distribution to a United States Newswire or for Dissemination in the United StatesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is conducting a non-brokered …

Not for Distribution to a United States Newswire or for Dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is conducting a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") to raise gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 through the issuance of units (the "Units") of the Company at C$0.21 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will permit its holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.28 per common share for a period of 3 years after issuance.

Sarama's President and CEO, Andrew Dinning, commented:

"Sarama is undertaking this placement at a time when there is an increased interest in and consolidation of gold assets and companies in West Africa and importantly, the proceeds will provide the company with flexibility around timing of the planned listing on the Australian Securities Exchange."

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for working capital and for general corporate purposes.

Participation by insiders of the Company ("Insiders") in the Private Placement will be considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company will be exempt from the requirement to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insiders' participation in the Private Placement in reliance of Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. A material change report will be filed in connection with the participation of Insiders in the Private Placement less than 21 days in advance of the closing of the Private Placement, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of potential financing opportunities and to complete the Private Placement in an expeditious manner.

The securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issue in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Private Placement is expected to close on or about July 28, 2021 and the Company reserves the right to extend the closing date, and may close the Private Placement in one or more tranches. The Private Placement is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the conditional acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Seite 1 von 5
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sarama Resources Announces C$1,000,000 Private Placement Not for Distribution to a United States Newswire or for Dissemination in the United StatesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is conducting a non-brokered …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and ...
Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and ...
Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021, a ...
Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September ...
Delta Resources Acquires Additional Claims in Thunder Bay, Ontario and Contiguous to the Delta-1 ...
BLGI Inc. Launches "Ki Market Watch" a Real-Time Market Data, Trading and Asset Management Platform ...
First Drill Hole at St Anthony Gold Mine Reports Near Surface 11.9 grams per tonne over 8.4 metres
PB Financial Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
E2Gold Announces Increase in Private Placement from $4 Million to $5.2 Million
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Launches New Website to Re-Brand Company
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Lakeland Industries Announces New $5.0 Million Expansion to Stock Repurchase Program
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:30 UhrGold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) Announces its Veterinary Division, Headed by Dr. Danielle Morosco
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrAvant Brands Strengthens Board with Global CPG Expert and Seasoned Finance Executive
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrPegasus Resources Outlines Exploration Plans at Golden, BC and Millionara, NV Projects
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrXali Gold Acquires Victoria Property in Central Newfoundland
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrGSP Resource Corp. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrSnowline Gold Initial Drill Program Intersects Near Surface Mineralized Structure at Its Einarson Gold Project and Advances Exploration at Rogue
Accesswire | Analysen
14:00 UhrRockridge Intersects Additional Copper Mineralization and Plans Upcoming Summer Exploration Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:44 UhrGreen Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model Program With Expected Project Revenues In Excess Of $13 Million
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrFredonia Mining Inc. to Commence Trading With Symbol ‘FRED’
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrOrezone Provides Construction Update on Bomboré Gold Project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten