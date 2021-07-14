checkAd

Cloud DX Initiates Trading on the OTCQB

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX), (OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading Canadian-based, North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce that on July 14, 2021 the Company's shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "CDXFF". The Company's shares also continue to trade on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange (TSVX) under the symbol "CDX".

"This represents a new milestone for Cloud DX as we execute on our growth strategy and mission to make healthcare better for everyone," says Company CEO, Robert Kaul. The US market is not only an important market for us in terms of investor interest, but is also the focus of future growth for the business, with the virtual care opportunity representing a total addressable market of $250 Billion USD. Listing on a US exchange will help Cloud DX increase its exposure to a broader investor audience and elevate our stature with US healthcare payers and providers and the patients they serve."

The OTCQB is a leading market for early stage and developing companies and is operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. To be eligible for approval to trade on the OTCQB companies must be current on disclosure obligations, provide an annual company verification and management certification process, and pass a minimum bid price test. The OTCQB quality standards create a solid baseline of transparency, and offer the technology to improve the information and trading experience for investors. It also provides access for investors who cannot access trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare's future, Cloud DX is making healthcare better for everyone. The company's Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable ageing in place and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care. Providers partnering with Cloud DX achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization/re-hospitalization and reduce the costs of healthcare delivery through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company 'World Changing Idea' finalist and one of 'Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers.'

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

# # #

