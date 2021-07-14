Cloud DX Initiates Trading on the OTCQB

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX), (OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading Canadian-based, North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce that on July 14, 2021 the Company's …

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX), (OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading Canadian-based, North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce that on July 14, 2021 the Company's …

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX), (OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading Canadian-based, North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce that on July 14, 2021 the Company's shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "CDXFF". The Company's shares also continue to trade on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange (TSVX) under the symbol "CDX". "This represents a new milestone for Cloud DX as we execute on our growth strategy and mission to make healthcare better for everyone," says Company CEO, Robert Kaul. The US market is not only an important market for us in terms of investor interest, but is also the focus of future growth for the business, with the virtual care opportunity representing a total addressable market of $250 Billion USD. Listing on a US exchange will help Cloud DX increase its exposure to a broader investor audience and elevate our stature with US healthcare payers and providers and the patients they serve."