Exterior Wall Systems Market worth $199.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Exterior Wall Systems Market worth $199.3 billion by 2026

CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Exterior Wall Systems Market by Material Type (Ventilated, Non-Ventilated and Curtain Wall), Supporting Wall (Concrete, Wood and Masonry) End-use Industry (Commercial, Residential and Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Exterior Wall Systems Market size is projected to grow from USD 139.6 billion in 2021 to USD 199.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2026.

The market is projected to grow in accordance with the increase in the demand for exterior wall systems for applications in construction industry, across the globe. Furthermore, the exterior wall systems market has witnessed a significant increase in demand from commercial sector.

In terms of value & volume, curtain wall is estimated to lead the polymeric adsorbent market in 2020

Curtain Wall, by type, accounted for the largest market share in the exterior wall systems market. Curtain wall systems are made from a lightweight material, thereby reducing construction costs. The curtain wall façade does not carry any structural load from the building other than its own dead load weight. The primary purpose of a curtain wall system is to protect the building interior against the exterior natural phenomena such as sun exposure, temperature changes, earthquake, rain, and wind.

Commercial is estimated to be the largest segment in the exterior wall systems market in 2020.

Commercial, by end-use industry, accounted for the greatest demand for exterior wall systems in 2020, in terms of value and volume. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the high demand for exterior wall systems due to increasing standardization in architecture, along with durability, safety, and greater aesthetic appeal of the facade systems. The biggest advantage of exterior wall systems is that it comes in various materials and styles, which makes it possible for people to choose a material which complements the whole building/house.

